Vandalism in Westlake business district leaves several windows shattered

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A vandalism spree near the Denny Triangle in downtown Seattle left several windows shattered.

The latest destruction comes just a couple of weeks after a similar incident just blocks away.

Just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday, someone called 911 to report a man throwing rocks at business windows on Westlake, just north of Denny Way.

Officers arrived and found a man who matched the description.

Several businesses sustained damage, including the Boeing Employees Credit Union on Westlake Avenue North.

Witnesses provided photos and video of the incident to investigating officers.

Police believe, based on the suspect’s clothing, the man found at the scene was responsible for the damage.

Police booked the suspect on suspicion of Malicious Mischief and took him into custody at the King County Jail.

A police report shows that windows were damaged in at least three businesses.

This is just a few blocks away from a similar incident of vandalism that occurred about two weeks ago.

©2025 Cox Media Group