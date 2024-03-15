Vancouver USPS driver pleads guilty to not delivering, opening birthday cards for the cash inside

A mail delivery driver for the United States Postal Service in Vancouver pleaded guilty to not delivering and opening birthday cards for the cash inside, according to federal court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

Chad Goodwin waived his right to a jury and pled guilty to the charges of Delay or Destruction of Mail Monday.

According to court documents, on or about May 1, 2022, Goodwin opened mail addressed to others, instead of delivering it to the addresses on his route.

Surveillance video inside his vehicle showed Goodwin opening greeting cards and throwing away everything but the cash inside.

Goodwin would then put the stolen mail in his lunch bag and throw the stolen mail away at a 7-11 across the street from the post office at the end of his shift.

He said that on the days he stole mail, he probably opened 5 to 7 pieces of mail and stole between $100 and $200 in total.

Goodwin faces a maximum of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.









