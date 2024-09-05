VA to hold National Day of Service and Remembrance events on 23rd anniversary of 9/11

KENT, Wash. — On the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, the Veterans Administration will host National Day of Service and Remembrance events across 60 national cemeteries.

On Thursday, the VA announced it will hold 60 remembrance events at national cemeteries across the US and Puerto Rico and is open to the public.

The events will honor veterans, service members and first responders who “sacrificed for the nation” since September 11, 2021.

“We encourage everyone to join us at one of this year’s September 11 National Day of Service events to honor the nation’s heroes who served and sacrificed 23 years ago,” said Acting Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Ronald Walters. “Our acts of volunteer service at cemeteries across the country tell these heroes that we have not forgotten their bravery and all they sacrificed for the country.”

Volunteers will honor those who served by beautifying National Cemeteries in partnership with the non-profit organizations Carry The Load and AmeriCorps.

Carry The Load and AmeriCorps are now accepting volunteers to join in the beautification at Tahoma National Cemetery.

The event is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and is open to all who register.

