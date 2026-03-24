UW’s iconic cherry blossoms reach peak bloom after weather delay

SEATTLE — The University of Washington’s iconic cherry blossom trees are finally in peak bloom after being delayed by chilly weather.

Mass migrations of hopeful photographers and onlookers visit the University’s Quad every year for a glimpse at the signature Yoshino cherry trees.

According to UW, the trees are about 90 years old and were originally set in a grove at the Washington Park Arboretum. In 1962, the University transplanted the trees to their current spot, bringing thousands of visitors to campus each spring to witness their rosy bloom.

The 29 pink trees reach “peak bloom” when 70% of the blossoms have opened, which typically happens from March through April, but forecasting the precise dates for visitors is an annual challenge.

UW researchers have been working to predict the timing of peak bloom — and looking at how a warming climate impacts that date.

“What we found in Seattle is, because our winters are so mild and warm, there’s actually been a delay in the bloom time over the past six decades,” says doctoral candidate Autumn Maust. “The bloom time is shifting later” — about two days per decade.

This year, researchers predicted the UW’s famous cherry blossoms would reach peak bloom on March 20. But just two days before, on March 18, the university updated hopeful flower lovers that cool temperatures in the coming days may delay peak bloom as trees gradually blossomed.

Finally, on March 23, the university announced that the Quad’s famous cherry trees had reached their peak bloom — with the help of the UW mascot Dubs, of course.

Dubs would like to announce the cherry blossoms are in peak bloom! 🌸 🌸 #uwcherryblossom #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/agh1gv0ML6 — University of Washington (@UW) March 23, 2026

Peak bloom usually lasts around 10 days, but that phase can last longer if the weather is cool, calm, and dry, according to UW.

Don’t worry if you’re running late, though, because the university promises that visiting the trees the week before or after still offers an optimal viewing experience.

To learn more about the trees, how to visit them, or to check out a live camera of the blossoms, visit: washington.edu/cherryblossoms

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