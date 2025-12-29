UW will honor goalkeeper Mia Hamant with event celebrating her life

SEATTLE — The University of Washington Department of Athletics announced it will host a celebration in honor of its women’s soccer goalkeeper Mia Hamant, who passed away in November.

Hamat, who was the best goalkeeper in the Big Ten Conference, died from a battle with kidney cancer.

The event that UW is calling a “Celebration of Life” will be held at the Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 6 at 4:00 p.m.

The event will be open to the public.

Doors for the event will open at 3:30 p.m.

A reception will be held after the event on the concourse level of Alaska Airlines Arena.

Those who can’t make the event can watch it here.

