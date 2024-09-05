UW study reveals higher burnout rates among first-generation health students

SEATTLE — A recent study by the University of Washington highlights the high levels of burnout and stress faced by first-generation and underrepresented minority students in healthcare fields.

The findings, published in the Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Journal, show that students in nursing, dentistry, and allied health professions experience higher levels of exhaustion and stress than their peers with a family history of college attendance.

Bernadette Williams-York, a UW Medicine physical therapist and associate professor, spearheaded the research alongside her colleagues.

Drawing from her experiences as the first Black student in her physical therapy program, Williams-York recognized these students’ unique challenges.

“When I was a graduate student, there were no other students of color, so there was that stress of not having anyone who could understand you,” she said.

The study’s senior author, Bianca Frogner, a UW School of Medicine professor, emphasized the need for change.

“Are we burning out the future healthcare providers of America before they even get to the workplace?” Frogner pointed out that many students in these programs face additional burdens, including financial stress and discrimination.

The study calls for several key actions, including assembling a faculty that mirrors diverse student populations, offering more institutional support, and creating a culture that destigmatizes mental health concerns in the healthcare professions.

Frogner noted that students often require more understanding from faculty about their struggles, particularly first-generation students who may work to support themselves while balancing rigorous academic programs.

Researchers hope the study will prompt schools to take steps to better support students from diverse backgrounds and ensure they receive the help they need to succeed in their fields.

©2024 Cox Media Group