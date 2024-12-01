Seattle Marathon shuts down streets Sunday morning

SEATTLE — The Seattle Marathon will close several streets on Sunday morning as runners tour across the city.

The Seattle Department of Transportation told drivers to plan for some delays or take alternate routes, with a few notable closures:

SR-99 (Aurora Avenue) from the tunnel to North 63rd Street will be closed until 10:30 a.m.

Interstate 5 express lanes from North 42nd Street to Columbia/Cherry Street will be closed until 10 a.m.

Montlake Bridge will have intermittent holds until 11 a.m.

SR-520 WB off-ramp to Montlake will be closed until 11 a.m.

Burke-Gilman Trail from NE 40th Street to Gas Works Park will be closed until 11 a.m.

5th Avenue from Denny to Cherry Street will be closed until 8:30 a.m.

All closures will end by 2:30 p.m.

For the exact timing of closures and a full route map, visit: seattlemarathon.org/traffic.

Sunday, December 1: the Seattle Marathon will close several streets across Seattle. All closures will end by 2:30 PM.... Posted by Seattle Department of Transportation on Saturday, November 30, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group