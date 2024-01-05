UW fans show up in droves to send Huskies off ahead of historic championship game

SEATTLE — Husky fans were out in force on Friday afternoon to see the team off ahead of their flight to Houston for the College Football National Championship.

Fans lined the street outside of Alaska Airlines Arena as the University of Washington football team loaded onto the team bus to the airport. Also in attendance were UW’s band, cheerleaders, mascot, and of course, the team dog Dubs.

Husky fever has set in this week across the region. The Husky Team Store is already selling out of Michael Penix Jr. jerseys, while Simply Seattle has seen a similar flood of fans at their stores in search of last-minute gear.

Meanwhile, fans have been scrambling to find ways to get to the game in Houston, with flights running well over $1,000. Fans staying closer to home will have plenty of options to see the action on TV, with watch parties set for Alaska Airlines Arena, Red Hook Brew Lab, Queen Anne Beerhall, and even a handful of movie theaters in Seattle, Everett, and Tacoma.





