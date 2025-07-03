UW and Aetna reach new agreement. Here’s what that means for you.

SEATTLE — UW Medicine says it reached a new agreement with Aetna.

This means it will continue to be an in-network provider for patients who have Aetna as their insurance provider.

UW Medicine says services provided during the gap between contracts will also be covered.

The previous contract expired on June 1.

“We are delighted to have reached a new agreement with Aetna that is fair, sustainable, and in the best interests of our patients,” said Dr. Tim Dellit, CEO, UW Medicine. “We know how important it is for patients to have in-network access to the doctors and care teams they know and trust, and we need fair reimbursement rates from our commercial payors to keep our hospitals operating and to serve as the primary safety net healthcare system for our state. We appreciate this opportunity to continue working with Aetna to provide high-quality healthcare to our patients and community.”

UW Medicine’s contracts with Aetna include these locations:

Harborview Medical Center

UW Medical Center – Northwest

UW Medical Center – Montlake

UW Medicine Primary Care and Urgent Care

Physician services at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Patients with questions may contact UW Medicine at HealthInsContracts@uw.edu.

