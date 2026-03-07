USS Nimitz leaving Bremerton tomorrow to be decommissioned by the Navy

BREMERTON, Wash. — USS Nimitz, a 50+ year-old aircraft carrier for the Navy, will be leaving Washington waters for the last time as the Navy plans to retire the vessel.

KIRO 7 has confirmed that the aircraft carrier will be leaving tomorrow, heading for Norfolk, Virgina, where it will be decommissioned in May.

It’s the Navy’s oldest aircraft carrier and first of its kind, and was commissioned in 1975. It has called Bremerton home since 2015.

The base in Bremerton could see a new aircraft carrier stationed there in 2029.

