Local

USS Nimitz leaving Bremerton tomorrow to be decommissioned by the Navy

By KIRO 7 News Staff
USS Nimitz
USS Nimitz FILE PHOTO: The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside Pakistan Navy MILGEM-class corvette PNS Babur (P-280) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The aircraft carrier lost two aircraft in separate incidents. (Official U.S. Navy photo) (Seaman Apprentice Franklyn Guage/USS Nimitz (CVN 68))
By KIRO 7 News Staff

BREMERTON, Wash. — USS Nimitz, a 50+ year-old aircraft carrier for the Navy, will be leaving Washington waters for the last time as the Navy plans to retire the vessel.

KIRO 7 has confirmed that the aircraft carrier will be leaving tomorrow, heading for Norfolk, Virgina, where it will be decommissioned in May.

It’s the Navy’s oldest aircraft carrier and first of its kind, and was commissioned in 1975. It has called Bremerton home since 2015.

The base in Bremerton could see a new aircraft carrier stationed there in 2029.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read