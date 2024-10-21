USPS releases videos to help with mailing election mail

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has released a series of videos meant to help citizens make sure their voting ballot makes it on time.

For people mailing their ballot using the USPS, the videos are designed to break down the process from receiving the ballot to sending it in.

“Our message to the public is simple. If you are planning to use the U.S. Mail to cast your ballot in November, please plan to mail early,” said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy.

USPS notes that since ballots account for 0.11% of the volume they deliver, they encourage customers mailing in their ballot to do so at least one week before election day.

More information on mailing in your ballot can be found on the USPS website.

Election information can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

