USPS honors Bruce Lee with new stamp and Seattle release event

SEATTLE — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is honoring Bruce Lee, the renowned Chinese American martial artist and actor, with a new Forever stamp.

“Lee captivated film audiences with his skill, charisma and screen presence and inspired a generation of young fans to explore action movies, mixed martial arts and Asian culture,” wrote USPS.

Seattle will also host a first-day-of-issue event at the Nippon Kan Theater on Wednesday, February 18, at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to register at usps.com/bruceleestamp.

Here’s a description of the new stamp, provided by USPS:

“The stamp artwork features a black-and-white painting of Lee executing his famous flying kick set against a yellow calligraphic brushstroke on a white background. The brushstroke is a reference to Lee’s iconic yellow tracksuit in the film “The Game of Death,” which was completed and released years after his death.

On the right side of the stamp, “BRUCE LEE” and “USA FOREVER” are printed vertically and angled to appear as if Lee’s kick were breaking them in half. The stamp was designed using artist Kam Mak’s egg tempera painting on traditional gesso."

