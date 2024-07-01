USDA Forest Service invests $27.4 million in Washington and Oregon recreation projects

On June 28, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Pacific Northwest Region announced a 27.4 million investment in recreation and access improvement projects across Washington and Oregon.

The investment will go to 23 projects that are part of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) which makes investments in the sustainment and protection of public lands.

“We’ve made incredible progress in updating recreation sites, trails, and access with the help of these funds,” Jacque Buchanan, Pacific Northwest Regional Forester said. “Each investment reduces the amount of costly maintenance needed to protect public safety and natural resources, and improves the experience for visitors.”

The Pacific Northwest Region now has 76 projects at various stages of completion.

Some new projects include safety improvements to Johnston Ridge Observatory on the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, Selkirk Loops Trail restoration and recreation amenity improvements in Northeast Washington.

“Some of this work will modernize facilities to improve accessibility for all,” Sally Butts, director for Recreation, Lands, and Minerals for the Pacific Northwest Region. “Other projects will improve visitor safety, better protect natural resources, and help preserve and restore historic buildings.”

The National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund (LRF) authorized by the GAOA made the investment possible in the Pacific Northwest.

To date, Washington has received nearly $28.2 million in contracts that have been granted primarily to small businesses.

