U.S. Coast Guard rescues nine people from grounded fishing boat in Alaska

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, AK. — The United States Coast Guard (USCG) says crews rescued nine people near St. George Island, Alaska, after their fishing boat ran aground on Monday.

At around 4:11 a.m., the USCG Arctic District Command Center in Juneau received a call that the boat named “Arctic Sea was taking on water.

Helicopter crews from Air Station Kodiak and Cold Bay as well as the USCG Alex Haley rescue ship responded.

One of the helicopters got there at around 11:30 a.m. and air-lifted all nine people off the fishing boat and were taken to a local hospital.

