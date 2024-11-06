US Capitol Christmas tree visits Renton

RENTON, Wash. — The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is in Renton.

It’s one of a dozen stops on its 4,000-mile journey from Alaska to Washington, D.C.

The tree will be on display at the Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park boat launch today from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone invited the community to join for the viewing along with free hot cocoa and holiday tunes.

The city of Renton, the U.S. Forest Service, Renton Parks and Recreation, and the Kenworth Truck Company will be a part of the celebration.

