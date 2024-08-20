U.S. 2 in Sultan is getting $16.5 million in improvement funds

U.S. 2 in Sultan is about to undergo a transformation and it will cost $16.5 million.

Construction will begin next spring on a new roundabout at Old Owen Road, featuring crosswalks and new curbs. Ten other locations along U.S. 2 between Monroe and Gold Bar will also be improved, according to the Everett Herald.

This state project is funded by the 2015 Connecting Washington package from the state Legislature, primarily supported by an 11.9-cent gas tax. Connecting Washington funding is distributed to projects that help preserve the state’s highway system and reduce congestion in the central Puget Sound area.

Chokepoints: Counting down to Montlake Lid opening on SR 520

“We are supportive of this important project to improve safety and mobility through the City of Sultan,” Sultan Mayor Russell Wiita wrote in an email to MyNorthwest. “It is important that the state continue to invest in the U.S. 2 corridor as one of only two year-round routes for crossing the Cascade Mountains from Puget Sound.”

Sultan often experiences traffic bottlenecks, sometimes as long as 15 miles. Weather frequently plays a role, including winter storms and wildfires.

“As the population in the Greater Puget Sound region continues to grow at rapid rates, these needs will continue to grow,” Wiita said.

The summer months bring a surge of tourists to U.S. 2. The two-lane highway is one of only two year-round routes through the upper Cascades, along with Interstate 90. The North Cascades Highway, another major route, is closed in the winter and often shuts down in the summer due to wildfires.

MyNorthwest News: What happens to a Washington ferry after it’s retired?

The city is also considering a roundabout at the intersection of the highway and Main Street.

Sultan relies on grants and external funding for roadwork. During construction, a temporary road will be built to maintain traffic flow, though some highway closures are expected.

According to the city’s website, Sultan has several ongoing and upcoming transportation projects aimed at improving infrastructure and traffic flow.

One is the US-2 Alternatives Analysis. This project involves a comprehensive study of the U.S. 2 corridor within Sultan to address current and future traffic conditions. The preferred alternative includes expanding the highway to four lanes with multi-lane roundabout intersections.

Another is the East West Connector. This project aims to create a new road to improve east-west connectivity within the city, helping to alleviate congestion on U.S. 2. There is also the Public Right-of-Way ADA Self Evaluation and Access Plan. This initiative focuses on evaluating and improving ADA accessibility throughout the city’s public right-of-ways.

Another is the proposed Park in Sultan Basin Area. While not strictly a transportation project, this new park will include improved access roads and parking facilities.

There is also the Wastewater and Water Treatment Plant Upgrades. These upgrades will include improvements to access roads and infrastructure around the treatment plants. Finally, there are safety improvements in the works on U.S. 2. This includes curb ramps, pedestrian crossing markings, reflectors, rumble strips and truck aprons between Gold Bar and Monroe.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

©2024 Cox Media Group