US 2 reopens near Stevens Pass after head-on crash

WSDOT announced Tuesday that the highway was fully shut down at milepost 72, just east of the Stevens Pass summit, and emphasized that no detour was available.

By 4:43 p.m., US 2 had reopened to traffic.

Drivers in both directions were urged to stay patient and expect significant delays.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the “critical incident” involved a two-car head-on crash.

Troopers said the collision happened near milepost 70, close to the Nordic Center, and that westbound drivers should expect extensive backups while emergency crews respond.

WSDOT said there is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

