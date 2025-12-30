U.S. 2 to reopen near Skykomish on Jan. 4, but major closure remains near Leavenworth

WSDOT says U.S. 2 near Skykomish is expected to reopen in phases starting Sunday, Jan. 4, restoring limited travel across several mountain segments while major repairs continue farther east.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said U.S. 2 will reopen in both directions between Skykomish and Stevens Pass Resort beginning Sunday, Jan. 4, after weeks of closures caused by storm damage and ongoing repairs.

From Skykomish to Stevens Pass Resort, between mileposts 50 and 64, the highway will be open 24 hours a day starting Sunday.

However, WSDOT said access from the east remains limited, meaning the road at Stevens Pass Resort will close nightly at 6 p.m. because pilot car operations are only available during daylight hours farther east.

Between Stevens Pass Resort and Mill Creek Road, from milepost 64 to 71, U.S. 2 will operate with a single lane and a pilot car from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Traffic will alternate directions, guided by a pilot car.

WSDOT emphasized this stretch remains an active work zone and warned drivers not to pass the pilot car or the vehicles following it.

Farther east, from Mill Creek Road to Coles Corner, between mileposts 71 and 85, the highway will be open in both directions daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The section of U.S. 2 from Coles Corner to Leavenworth, including Tumwater Canyon between mileposts 85 and 99, remains closed in both directions.

WSDOT said repair work began Dec. 23 and is expected to continue through mid-March.

Drivers must use Chumstick Highway and Beaver Valley Road as a detour around that closure.

WSDOT said crews have worked around the clock clearing debris and repairing roadways and streambeds, except on Christmas Day.

That progress allowed engineers to inspect bridges and roadway sections between Skykomish and Stevens Pass and determine they can safely support limited travel.

Despite the reopening, WSDOT cautioned that U.S. 2 is still an active work zone and not yet a reliable through route.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use Interstate 90 or U.S. 12 when possible.

©2025 Cox Media Group