US 2 in Monroe closed in both directions after multi-vehicle crash

MONROE, Wash. — US 2 in Monroe was closed in both directions on Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

According to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, the crash happened along the highway near the intersection of 179th Avenue SE.

Firefighters said that four patients were being treated with BLS (basic life support) and asked drivers to be mindful of first responders on the scene.

At 9:30 a.m., the Monroe Police Department reported that US 2 and 179th were closed in both directions.

Drivers were told to expect delays.

