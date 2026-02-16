US 101 fully blocked after deadly head-on crash in Clallam County

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — US 101 was fully blocked after a deadly two-car, head-on crash in Clallam County on Sunday evening.

According to Trooper Weatherwax with the Washington State Patrol (WSP), one person was killed, and two others were seriously injured.

The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. near Palo Alto Road. Whitefeather/Sequim Bay Road was used as an alternate route while the highway was closed.

According to a WSP report released the next morning, a 39-year-old man from Colorado was driving west in a Chevy Silverado when he crossed the center line and hit an FJ cruiser head-on.

The driver of the FJ cruiser, a 34-year-old woman from Lynnwood, was life-flighted to Harborview Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 39-year-old man with the same last name, was found dead on the scene, according to the report.

WSP states that the driver of the Chevy Silverado was lifeflighted to Providence Regional Medical Center. It is unclear how seriously he was injured, but he is being investigated for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, depending on his toxicology results.

The crash was cleared, and the highway reopened just before 3 a.m.

