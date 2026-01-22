1000 new homes coming to South Hill as development continues to expand

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Tarragon, a local developer in Washington, is planning to build up to 1,000 homes in Pierce County.

The new development in South Hill is attracting a mix of families and individuals looking for more space and modern living.

However, it has raised concerns about increased traffic and disruptions in the previously quiet neighborhoods.

Ashley Eng, who moved to the Uplands in South Hill with her family, expressed her love for the area’s openness, saying, “But I love the view... the openness.”

Eng says she saw the potential in the community, “It’s perfect for our growing family and the opportunity to kind of host people and just have an animal.”

Katelin Sides, a representative from Tarragon, explained the company’s commitment to the community, saying, “We have projects down the street, and we are really invested in this community.”

She also emphasized that the designs of the new homes take the natural landscape into consideration: “Everything is designed with the mountain in mind.”

Sides says 150 homes have already been built, and over 100 of them have sold.

She says the prices for these homes will range from $500,000 to $900,000.

However, Eng has voiced concerns regarding the potential for increased traffic and a shift in the neighborhood’s character.

She is worried that it could lead to a transition “from a peaceful quiet neighborhood to a lot more people. A lot more traffic is worrisome.”

Bob Pishue, an analyst with Inrix, a traffic study group, highlighted that new developments often lead to more traffic not only on main roads but also on side streets and in neighborhoods.

He said, “When we add businesses or homes or anything, that adds a stress to the road network,” pointing out the anticipated increase in freight and deliveries.

In response to concerns, Sides noted that all development projects must undergo a traffic impact study approved by the county.

She clarified, “With every project, you have to do a traffic impact study that is approved by the county.”

Furthermore, she assured residents that the influx of people will occur gradually: “It’s not just all of a sudden, a thousand people are living here in one day. So, it’s over time.”

Despite the expected changes, local residents like Eng hope the community maintains its charm.

She stated, “I would hate to see what we came here for to disappear. I don’t want to see the mountains disappear either with all the new homes coming in.”

The development is projected to be completed by 2029, assuming no interruptions or delays in construction.

Residents and local authorities will monitor traffic impacts as the project progresses.

