University of Washington grad killed by Israeli troops

University of Washington has confirmed that one of its graduates, Aysenur Eygi, was killed by Israeli troops in the West Bank.

“My heart goes out to Aysenur’s family, friends, and loved ones,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce said in a news release.

“Aysenur was a peer mentor in psychology who helped welcome new students to the department and provided a positive influence in their lives.”

A protester told The Associated Press that Israeli soldiers killed Aysenur Eygi, who was participating in a protest against Israeli settlements. Two doctors said she was shot in the head.

The White House said in a statement that it was “deeply disturbed” by the killing of a U.S. citizen and called on Israel to investigate what happened.

This is the second time a member of the UW community has been killed in the region.

32-year-old UW alum Hayim Katsman was killed by Hamas militants last October during attack at his home in Israel.

KIRO 7 spoke with his uncle, Abe Katsman, who said his nephew was helping his neighbor and her children before being killed.

“The terrorists blew open the door and found them in the closet but apparently, he was, I think, lying on top of her, protecting her, they opened fire, he was killed, she survived and they decided they were taking her to Gaza,” said Abe Katsman.

