Union, Boeing to help with child’s cancer fight

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A Marysville family faced an insurance scare when their young son battling brain cancer had to be rushed to the hospital.

On Friday, Misty and John Tyrrell spent the day at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital after their 12-year-old son, Ian, suffered uncontrollable seizures the day before. When Ian had to be rushed to the hospital, the Tyrrells also found out they had to foot the medical bill.

“The private transportation company contacted us and said we didn’t have insurance. And that was a surprise to us because we were like — where did our insurance go?” said Misty.

John has been working for Boeing for 6 years and told KIRO 7 he went on approved medical leave (FMLA) before the now six-week long strike.

“The stress is not knowing how we’re going how we’re gonna pay for it,” John said.

The Tyrrells weren’t sure why their insurance wasn’t going to cover it. John says they tried to get a hold of the Machinists Union and Boeing on Friday. When they couldn’t, they reached out to KIRO 7.

“Not knowing how we were gonna pay all that and trying make sure we’re paying all our other bills. We have five other boys at home right now that are with my parents because we’re down here with Ian,” Misty said.

KIRO 7′s Samantha Lomibao was able to get the Tyrrells in touch with Boeing and the union to get the help they need. Both organizations were quick to help when notified by KIRO 7.

Boeing spokesperson, Bobbie Egan, responded in a statement:

“This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are in touch with the Tyrrell family and hospital to help.”

The Tyrrells say they’re grateful for their support. Moving forward, they hope some changes can be made to help other families in the future.

“There should’ve been an option like another number for us to call. Once the guy got in contact with us, he was amazing and he’s like I’m gonna fix this for you and it’s supposed to be fixed with within the next couple days,” Misty explained.

The Tyrrells say they have five more weeks of FMLA coverage until December 1st.

If the Boeing strike continues past then, they will lose their insurance.

If you’d like to help them support Ian’s medical bills, click here for the GoFundMe.

