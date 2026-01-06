Unexpected delivery: Mercer Island officer personally drops off food order after driver is arrested

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Usually, when you get food delivered, you aren’t expecting a uniformed officer to be at your door handing off your late-night grub.

That’s exactly the sight that a hungry customer on Mercer Island was met with over the weekend.

During a traffic stop, a DoorDash delivery driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

This arrest left a dinner order without a driver, but one Mercer Island officer decided to take matters into his own hands.

The officer completed the delivery, handing off what appeared to be a Chipotle bag to the address that had ordered the food.

