Underground bunker that housed ballistic missile for sale in Washington

A unique property is for sale in rural Lincoln County, Washington.

Doomsday lovers, or those who want an underground vibe, can now purchase a Cold War missile silo, The Seattle Times reported Tuesday.

The 12,946 square foot Atlas E missile silo is listed on Zillow for $1,450,000.

Specs on underground missile bunker

The property was built in 1950 and encompasses a 24.15-acre lot. It has an 820 square foot living area, connected to a 3,794 square foot metal garage above ground and a 1,906 square foot living area below, Zillow stated.

The bunker was part of the 567th Strategic Missile Squadron, attached to a missile base in Spokane and held an intercontinental ballistic missile, according to The Seattle Times. It can withstand a 1-megaton airburst from 1.6 miles away, the media outlet stated.

The owner, David McIntyre, lived in the home for 30 years before it was put up for sale by his daughter, The Seattle Times noted.

Local fallout shelter

Also in Washington, a fallout shelter sits beneath I-5 in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood. The shelter dates back to 1963 and was built during the construction of I-5 in the area beneath the southbound lanes of the freeway where it crosses Weedin Place, just east of Green Lake and just north of the University District, around 68th Street in North Seattle.

The shelter interior isn’t open to the public, but the entrance courtyard and the landscaped area around the shelter are easily accessible to casual visitors and Cold War history buffs. According to The Seattle Times, it is the nation’s first shelter to be built into a freeway.

