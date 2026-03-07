Undercover sting at Kent motel leads to 12 arrests for soliciting prostitution

KENT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Police in Kent arrested 12 men for soliciting prostitution in a one-day undercover operation last week. The operation that started online with undercover officers posing as sex workers ended with a dozen arrests at a Kent motel.

Kent Police Department (KPD) officers said the sting targeted men looking to pay for sex, known as Johns, and those involved in human trafficking.

“The demand for this type of activity, which is clearly illegal and harmful to victims, and what we’re really trying to do is save those victims and survivors and prosecute the Johns,” said KPD Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner.

Kent Police say more operations like this are expected in the coming weeks

The men range in age from mid-20s to mid-50s, and they live all over western Washington, including Kent, Seattle, Tacoma, Federal Way, and Sammamish, with one from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

They were arrested, and if they drove to the motel, their cars were impounded.

Kasner said those who engage in prostitution often also engage in human trafficking, and victims can be women, men, and, unfortunately, teens and children. Kent Police said they plan to stop this activity in their jurisdiction.

“Tell people who are looking to engage in this behavior that it is a crime, and we’re going to make arrests and charge those people,” Assistant Chief Kasner said.

Kent police also offered help, support, and resources for victims of these crimes, and they said more operations like this are expected in the coming weeks and months.

