Unconscious man suspected of using opiates burned when clothes catch on fire

EVERETT, Wash. — An unconscious man inside a motel room was burned when his clothes caught fire last Friday.

Everett firefighters were called to the motel in the 10000 block of Evergreen Way after receiving a report of a smoke alarm and the smell of smoke coming from one of the rooms.

Crews arrived to find an unconscious man in the room with his clothes on fire.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames on the clothes and the man.

Medics treated the 31-year-old man for second and third-degree burns to his torso, arms, and neck. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he remained as of Tuesday.

Everett Fire officials said the man was suspected of using fentanyl or another opiate, which could have been a factor in the incident.

©2023 Cox Media Group