‘Unbelievable sadness’: Melinda French Gates responds to claims against ex-husband in Epstein files

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Melinda French Gates has responded to allegations about her ex-husband, Bill Gates, following the latest release of the Epstein files.

“I think we’re having a reckoning as a society,” Melinda French Gates told “Wild Card” on NPR Tuesday. “No girl should ever be put in the situation that they were put in by Epstein and whatever was going on with all of the various people around him.”

“It’s beyond heartbreaking. I remember being those ages those girls were. I remember my daughters being those ages. So for me, it’s personally hard whenever those details come up because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage. But I have moved on from that,” she continued.

Epstein claimed Bill Gates had ‘sex with Russian girls’

In 2013, Epstein wrote in an email that he helped Gates get drugs “in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls,” according to The New York Times.

A spokesperson for Bill Gates vehemently denied the claims.

“These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false. The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,” the spokesperson wrote to KIRO Newsradio.

Melinda French Gates said she felt sad after hearing the allegations.

“Sad. Just unbelievable sadness,” she told “Wild Card.” “And again, I’m able to take my own sadness and look at those young girls and say, ‘My God, how did that happen to those girls? And so for me, it’s just sadness.”

Sensitive information exposed despite redaction efforts

The millions of files released last week included emails between prosecutors, printouts of Epstein emails, news clippings, and FBI reports from interviews with witnesses and alleged victims. They also contained tips from people with what The Associated Press described as “wild stories” about being sexually abused by famous figures.

Despite redaction efforts, the release also exposed nude photos, the names and faces of sexual abuse victims, and bank account and Social Security numbers, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press said media outlets have found countless mistakes revealing sensitive information.

The Justice Department blamed human errors and said it has taken down much of the sensitive content. The department added that it is working to re-publish redacted versions.

Contributing: The Associated Press

