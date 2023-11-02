Runaway barge crashes into barrier at Seattle Waterfront

SEATTLE — An unattended barge crashed into a barrier on the Seattle Waterfront Thursday.

Just after 1 p.m., several videos surfaced online showing a very large barge hitting the barrier near the Seattle Aquarium, which was evacuated as a precaution.

The barge appeared to hit the barrier causing the barge to lift momentarily, before coming to a rest.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the barge broke free from another terminal where it was docked, as high winds slowly pushed it toward the waterfront.

Video from the incident also shows a ferry attempting to push the barge out of the way.

No injuries were reported.

Video submitted by KIRO 7 viewer Chelsea Johnson.

