Oregon university pauses gifts and grants from Boeing in response to student and faculty demands

PORTLAND (AP) — An Oregon university said Friday it is pausing seeking or accepting further gifts or grants from Boeing Co. after students and faculty demanded that the school sever ties with the aerospace company because of its weapons manufacturing divisions and its connections to Israel amid the war in Gaza.

Portland State University President Ann Cudd said the school acted in response to “the passion with which these demands are being repeatedly expressed” by members of the university community, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The move isn’t permanent, Cudd said in a message to the community. The pause will be in effect until the school has had a chance to “engage in this debate and come to conclusions about a reasonable course of action.”

The university plans to hold a moderated forum with students and faculty next month where concerns can be debated. Cudd said she would participate.

Boeing donated $150,000 to Portland State University to name a classroom and provides about $28,000 a year for scholarships, the school newspaper PSU Vanguard reported. Portland State doesn’t have investments in Boeing.

Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war have erupted on college campuses across the country, particularly after last week’s arrest of more than 100 demonstrators at Columbia University in New York.

Students have called for universities to separate themselves from companies they say are advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza — and in some cases from Israel itself.

About a dozen Portland State students and supporters waved Palestinian flags and held pro-Palestinian signs on Friday. They have a list of 13 demands, including three that involve the university cutting ties with Boeing.

