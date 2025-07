PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The Kitsap County Medical Examiner identified two victims in the Deadly Port Orchard House fire that happened on July 5.

Carlin Sheedy, a 40-year-old male, and Jayden Sheedy, a 9-year-old female, were identified as the victims of a house fire on Royalwood Place.

Both victims had the house listed as their address.

The examiner’s office is still investigating the cause of death.

