Argument over charging outlets leads to stabbing at Gas Works Park

A 31-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday night after allegedly stabbing a 21-year-old man at Gas Works Park in a dispute over charging outlets.

At approximately 10:34 p.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatchers received reports of a stabbing in the 2100 block of Northlake Way near Gas Works Park, SPD announced.

As officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a laceration to his lower abdomen. Officers administered medical aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived and transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

SPD officers cordoned off the area surrounding the stabbing and interviewed witnesses.

Victim stabbed after trying to defuse an argument over charging outlets

The investigation uncovered that the victim was in his tent when he heard a loud disturbance nearby. As the victim got out of his tent, he saw the suspect arguing with several other people over outlets in a park restroom that were being used to charge phones.

The victim approached the suspect and tried to defuse the situation. During the encounter, the suspect stabbed the victim and fled the park on a bicycle.

Officers located the suspect several blocks away and took him into custody.

Homicide and Assault Unit detectives are leading the investigation and will work to determine the events preceding the assault.

The suspect was transported to the King County Jail, where he was booked for investigation of assault.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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