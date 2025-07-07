Father and daughter die in tragic Port Orchard house fire

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says a 40-year-old father and his 9-year-old daughter died in a house fire in unincorporated Port Orchard on Saturday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., crews arrived to the home fully engulfed in flames, the sheriff’s office said.

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue reported that they had to send multiple water tender tanks to the house due to a lack of water pressure from fire hydrants in the area.

The family of Carlin Sheedy and his daughter Jayden Sheedy have set up a GoFundMe linked here.

Father and daughter die in Port Orchard house fire Photo of Carlin Sheedy (center) and his daughter Jayden Sheedy (Right) who died in a house fire in Port Orchard on Saturday, July 5, 2025. Photo: GoFundMe (GoFundMe)

The Kitsap County Fire Marshal, sheriff’s office, and medical examiner are investigating the cause of the fire and the cause of death for Sheedy and his daughter.

©2025 Cox Media Group