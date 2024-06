EVERETT, Wash. — On Monday, a two-car crash sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Everett Fire Department, the crash occurred in the 9400 block of Evergreen Way near 92nd Street.

Crews said the crash hit a nearby building.

There were traffic delays and southbound traffic was limited to a single lane.

One person was transported with minor injuries and the second person was transported but the severity of the injuries was unknown, Everett Fire said.

