Two-vehicle crash involving South Kitsap school bus caught on video

KITSAP, Wash. — A two-vehicle crash involving a South Kitsap school bus was caught on video Tuesday after one of the vehicles ignored a stop light on Jackson Avenue Southeast near Port Orchard.

According to a video post on X from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, the school bus was traveling northbound on Jackson Avenue Southeast near Port Orchard when the driver stopped for a red light at the intersection with Southeast Lund Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

That’s when a driver traveling in the southbound lanes ignored the red light, crashed into another car that was making a lefthand turn, and then slammed into the school bus.

The driver who crashed into the second car and bus was seriously injured as a result of the crash. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There were no students on the school bus at the time of the incident. The bus driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was provided regarding the second car or the condition of its driver.

The crash remains under investigation as of Wednesday evening.

RAW: Kitsap bus collision

