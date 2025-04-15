Two uninjured in Clark County helicopter crash

Clark County, Wash. — Two people reportedly walked away uninjured following a helicopter crash in Amboy, Washington, on Monday evening.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies were notified of the crash near 449th Street and NE Yale Bridge Road just after 6 p.m. Emergency crews, including Clark County Fire District 10, responded quickly and confirmed that both helicopter occupants had safely exited the wreckage and were not injured.

“While no injuries were reported, fire personnel identified a significant fuel leak at the scene,” read the statement from CCSO. “The Washington State Department of Ecology has been contacted to address the environmental hazard.”

CCSO deputies secured the crash site and will hand the scene to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to investigate.

Two People Uninjured in Helicopter Crash in Amboy: Clark County, WA – At approximately 6:09 p.m. this evening, the... Posted by Clark County Sheriff's Office, Washington State on Monday, April 14, 2025





