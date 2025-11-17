Two trapped for an hour following crash in Ocean Shores

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — A three-car crash in Ocean Shores on Sunday night left two people trapped in their cars, requiring extrication that took rescuers about an hour, according to the Ocean Shores Fire Department.

At around 5:55 p.m., crews responded to the crash on State Route 115 near Ocean City State Park.

Two cars had drivers trapped inside while all passengers in the third car were able to get out on their own without injuries, Ocean Shore Fire said.

A man trapped in the first car was initially reported to be unconscious but became alert when crews contacted him.

A woman in the second car was conscious and alert when firefighters arrived with extensive front damage to her car.

In an hour-long extrication, rescuers cut the roofs off both cars and pulled the drivers out, bringing both to a local hospital in Aberdeen.

