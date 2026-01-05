Two teens arrested after using crowbars to break into Roy home, sheriff says

ROY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says two teens burglarized an empty home in Roy on Sunday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to the home but the suspects left the scene.

Surveillance video showed the boys, aged 17 and 19, using crowbars to break into the sliding glass back door, armed with handguns, PCSO said.

Soon after, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported a stolen car near Pacific Avenue South and Highway 507.

PSCO deputies and WSP troopers followed the car into a Safeway Parking lot where the two suspects got out of the car and tried to run but were caught and arrested.

Authorities say they were the same two suspects from the home burglary. They are facing charges for burglary, possession of a stolen car and firearms.

