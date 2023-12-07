Two teens arrested after stealing shoes from person walking in Bellevue

Two people were arrested Wednesday after stealing shoes and assaulting a person in Bellevue, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

At about 11:57 a.m., Bellevue police responded to the report of an assault and robbery in the 700 block of 148th Avenue Southeast near the Larsen Lake parking area.

When officers arrived, a victim told police he had been walking alongside the road when a KIA minivan stopped and two people got out.

The two people demanded his shoes and attacked him.

Once they got the shoes off his feet, the two people fled in the KIA.

Bellevue police later determined the KIA was stolen.

At about 12:32 p.m., an officer with the Redmond Police Department spotted the KIA near Redmond Middle School, in the 10000 block of 166th Avenue Northeast.

Redmond officers detained four people after they ran from the KIA.

Two of them -- a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man -- were identified and arrested by Bellevue police as the suspects in the shoe robbery.

A female was also arrested as the driver of the stolen KIA.

The stolen car was returned to the owner.

