Viewer photos of the Northern Lights across Western Washington

SEATTLE — A spectacular light show lit up the sky Friday night as the Northern Lights danced across Washington.

NOAA said it hasn’t seen a solar storm like this since 2003, with the Planetary K-index hitting a max score of 9 at its peak, the highest level of geomagnetic storms.

Many of our viewers witnessed the Aurora Borealis and shared photos with us here at KIRO 7.

As of Saturday afternoon, we’re still in a G4 geomagnetic storm with the Space Weather Prediction Center forecasting another good show possible tonight, in case you missed it.





