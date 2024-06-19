Two taken by Life Flight in crash on I-5 in Lexington, impairment suspected

LEXINGTON, Wash. — Four people were taken to the hospital after the car they were in went off Interstate 5 (I-5) and crashed in Lexington.

On Wednesday morning, a car traveling on I-5 went off the road and rolled down an embankment, Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said in an X post.

The crash occurred near milepost 44 and caused extensive damage to the car.

The four persons in the car were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Two of the four riders had to be transported by Life Flight helicopter.

“The driver is suspected of impaired driving & being charged w/ Vehicular Assault,” Trooper Finn wrote.

The condition of the four riders is currently unknown.

