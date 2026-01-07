Two stabbed in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Two people were hospitalized after a stabbing in downtown Seattle early Wednesday morning.

Police say the two victims, both men, are in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers were first called to reports of a stabbing at Freeway Park at around 6:30 a.m.

Police believe the stabbing may be part of a robbery, but they are unsure at this time if the victims know each other or if the incident was targeted.

According to SPD, K9 officers were tracking 3-4 suspects, but were unable to find them.

No other victims were found, and the SPD Robbery Unit is handling the investigation.

