Two snowmobilers killed in Kittitas County avalanche; two others survive

An avalanche in the rugged terrain of Kittitas County has killed two snowmobilers.

Two others who were with them survived, but one of the survivors was also hurt.

The avalanche occurred in the Longs Pass area of northern Kittitas County around 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

That’s a mountainous region just south of The Enchantments, about 20 miles north of Cle Elum and 25 miles southwest of Leavenworth.

Authorities identified the men killed as Paul Markoff, 38, of North Bend and Erik Henne, 43, of Snoqualmie Pass.

The two survivors were able to send a call out for help out, using a Garmin satellite device.

According to the Seattle Times, a representative of the Northwest Avalanche Center reported the group was backcountry skiing after riding snowmobiles about 10 to 12 miles along snow-covered roads to reach Longs Pass.

The center’s deputy director says the group triggered the avalanche during their descent.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office immediately dispatched a rescue team to the area, using snowmobiles and winter backcountry equipment.

Volunteers from Kittitas County Search and Rescue also responded.

They reached the area a short time after the call for help, and transported the two survivors out.

Due to the conditions and darkness, the search teams did not conduct an operation to remove the two men’s bodies Friday evening.

On Saturday, searchers used three trained, avalanche-search K9s to find the men’s bodies.

The sheriff’s office requested air support due to the rugged, remote terrain.

A helicopter was provided by the King County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the recovery operation.

The county’s “Guardian Two” helicopter lifted the two deceased men’s bodies to a search base.

They were placed in the care of the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office.

The search team recovered all of the men’s equipment and personal effects.

They also retrieved two snowmobiles used by the skiers.

The Northwest Avalanche Center is reviewing the accident.

Representatives arrived at the scene at Longs Pass to analyze how it occurred.

The Kittitas Sheriff’s Office and Kittitas County Search and Rescue issued a joint statement, saying they offer their condolences to friends and families of the victims.

