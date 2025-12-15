Two small earthquakes shake near Concrete within 90 minutes Monday morning

Two small earthquakes were recorded near Concrete on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first earthquake, measured at magnitude 2.6, was recorded at 7:06 a.m. about 4 kilometers west-southwest of Concrete.

The USGS reported the quake occurred at a depth of about 5.5 kilometers beneath the surface.

Roughly 1 hour and 23 minutes later, a second, slightly stronger earthquake struck in nearly the same area.

That quake measured magnitude 3.3 and was recorded at 8:29 a.m. about 3 kilometers west of Concrete.

According to the USGS, the second earthquake was extremely shallow, with a calculated depth of approximately 0.7 kilometers.

Shallow earthquakes are more likely to be felt at the surface, even when they are relatively small.

Both earthquakes occurred in Skagit County, northeast of Mount Vernon.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following either event.

Small earthquakes are common in Washington state, which sits near several fault systems and the Cascadia subduction zone.

Many earthquakes of this size are often only noticed by people close to the epicenter or not felt at all.

