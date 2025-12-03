Local

Two Seattle police officers injured after man rams their patrol car, SPD says

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says two officers suffered minor injuries after an armed driver in a stolen car rammed their patrol car on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. in downtown Seattle near South Jackson Street and 4th Avenue South.

SPD says the man was armed with a gun and has since been arrested.

This is a developing story.

