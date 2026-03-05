Two plead guilty in Tukwila shooting that left victim paralyzed

TUKWILA, Wash. — Two juveniles pleaded guilty to a shooting that left one victim paralyzed and the other seriously injured last year.

According to the Tukwila Police Department, the two victims were hit during a “gun battle” along Tukwila Parkway in January of 2025.

Surveillance footage allegedly caught the suspect, but due to camera limitations, the license plate wasn’t visible.

Utilizing the Flock system, detectives were able to find the car, noting bullet holes in the back window of the vehicle.

The driver was identified after detectives served search warrants for the vehicle and phone records, which ultimately led to referring charges for two boys under the age of 18 from Kent and SeaTac.

One suspect pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree assault, and unlawful discharge of a firearm, while a second suspect pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm.

In addition to these convictions, detectives allegedly recovered five firearms, including several with Glock switches that convert a Glock pistol to fully-automatic.

©2026 Cox Media Group