Two people in life-threatening condition after car crashes into Kent daycare

KENT, Wash. — An overnight crash in Kent left two people with life-threatening injuries, according to Puget Sound Fire.

At around 1:40 a.m. on Monday morning, crews responded to a car that had crashed into the Little Pioneer Academy Child Care center in Kent.

Images posted by Puget Sound Fire show the Chevy Camaro convertible crumpled, with the jaws of life pictured on the wreckage.

The front exterior of the daycare was destroyed, threatening the structural integrity of the building, with firefighters installing shoring to stabilize the structure, a post from Puget Sound Fire said.

The two people injured were taken to a local hospital after the crash.

This morning at 1:38 am, Puget Sound Fire, Kent PD, and @KingCoMedicOne responded to a car into a building in the 500 block of E. Smith Street. Two patients were treated for life threatening injuries and transported to a Seattle area hospital. pic.twitter.com/qYHcmdAUAK — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) July 7, 2025

