Two people injured in shooting in Chinatown-International District, Seattle police say

Two people were injured in a shooting in Seattle’s International District area, and police are searching for the suspect, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 2000 block of South Jackson Street.

Police said two people were injured by gunfire, though no additional details about their conditions were immediately released.

The suspect had not been located.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

KIRO 7 News has sent a crew to the area to gather more information.

