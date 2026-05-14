Two people found dead inside a Bellevue home

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Bellevue, and police are trying to figure out how they died.

On May 12, officers were called to a home on 163rd Court Northeast for a welfare check.

When they arrived, around 12:30 p.m., police found a 37-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman dead inside.

The Bellevue Police Department does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community— but is working to learn what happened.

Anyone with information that might help is asked to call the Bellevue Police Department at (425) 577-5656.

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