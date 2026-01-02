Two people dead in Everett crash

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Fire Department (EFD) says two people have died in a crash on Friday afternoon.

At around 12 p.m., crews responded near 19th Avenue Southeast and 100th Street Southeast to a multi-vehicle crash.

Two were confirmed dead, one other person was brought to Providence Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries, and two people were evaluated on the scene, according to Everett Fire.

EFD says to expect extended road closures on 19th Avenue Southeast between 100th Street Southeast and 102nd Street Southeast.

This is a developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group